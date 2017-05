photo courtesy of Michael O'Brien Entertainment

Hannibal Buress

"@Moogfest Is it possible to come through this year and build a synthesizer and film it? DM please," Hannibal Buress tweeted a few weeks ago . Well, seems like it was possible to come through: as you've seen or heard by now , the comedian has been knocking around the Durham music festival doing band intros and shenanigans all weekend. Now he's announced a show at Motorco at 9:30 tonight. At the time of this writing, the link for tickets has been live for thirteen minutes, get them while they last . Note that the $10 cover is cash only.