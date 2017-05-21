Hannibal Buress Announces Surprise Show at Motorco Tonight | Arts
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Arts
INDY Week's arts blog

Archives | RSS | Follow on

Sunday, May 21, 2017

Comedy / News Hannibal Buress Announces Surprise Show at Motorco Tonight

Posted by on Sun, May 21, 2017 at 7:39 PM

Hannibal Buress - PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL O'BRIEN ENTERTAINMENT
  • photo courtesy of Michael O'Brien Entertainment
  • Hannibal Buress
"@Moogfest Is it possible to come through this year and build a synthesizer and film it? DM please," Hannibal Buress tweeted a few weeks ago. Well, seems like it was possible to come through: as you've seen or heard by now, the comedian has been knocking around the Durham music festival doing band intros and shenanigans all weekend. Now he's announced a show at Motorco at 9:30 tonight. At the time of this writing, the link for tickets has been live for thirteen minutes, get them while they last. Note that the $10 cover is cash only.

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Arts

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Edit: Walltown Children's Theatre

by RKlem on Common Ground Theatre Is Gone, But Some of Its Resources and Its Role Live on in Walltown Children's Theatre (Arts)

Thanks for the nice article and acknowledgement, Byron. I would like to put a gentle dedication out to my father, …

by RKlem on Common Ground Theatre Is Gone, But Some of Its Resources and Its Role Live on in Walltown Children's Theatre (Arts)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Movie Review: Alien: Covenant Gets Psychosexual In a Bloody, Baroque, Deeply Weird Story (Arts)
  2. Dance Review: Rabble & Twine's The Mesoplanets Shines in Multimedia Atmosphere but Needs Stronger Movement (Arts)
  3. Theater Review: Curious Accidents & Unintended Consequences Explores the Dramatic, Not Comical, Side of Improv (Arts)
  4. Theater Review: For Better and Worse, Hunchback Flees the Realm of the Well Made Play for Wilder Pastures (Arts)

Most Recent Comments

Edit: Walltown Children's Theatre

by RKlem on Common Ground Theatre Is Gone, But Some of Its Resources and Its Role Live on in Walltown Children's Theatre (Arts)

Thanks for the nice article and acknowledgement, Byron. I would like to put a gentle dedication out to my father, …

by RKlem on Common Ground Theatre Is Gone, But Some of Its Resources and Its Role Live on in Walltown Children's Theatre (Arts)

I thought it was a great movie. The acting was believable, special effects were good, story was balanced and the …

by Cat Jackson on Movie Review: In King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Guy Ritchie Gets Medieval on Our Collective Asses (Arts)

Revitalization = Gentrification and a mentality that says the area needs to be made great again. I don't get how …

by John Curtis Smith on Op-Ed: Revitalization Without Gentrification: The Scrap Exchange in Durham’s Lakewood Neighborhood (Arts)

I haven't seen the movie, so I won't comment on the reading of the documentary. Just want to say that …

by Max Brzezinski on Full Frame: Dina Is Earning Acclaim for Its Portrait of Love and Autism. But Is It Illuminating or Exploitative? (Arts)

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation