Film Review: The Rise and Fall of Liberty Asks What Is Lost in Durham’s Urban Renewal | Arts
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Arts
INDY Week's arts blog

Archives | RSS | Follow on

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Film / North Carolina / Raleigh Film Review: The Rise and Fall of Liberty Asks What Is Lost in Durham’s Urban Renewal

Posted by on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 10:23 AM

liberty_3.jpg
Walker Stone’s voice is gruff but flavorful, like the tobacco leaves that were once hauled into his auction warehouse in Durham to be sold to the tobacco companies that dotted downtown.

“Durham was built on tobacco,” Stone says at the onset of The Rise and Fall of Liberty, a film by local documentary filmmaker Carol Thomson and a project of the Southern Documentary Fund.

One only needs to walk Durham’s streets and landmarks to see the truth of Walker’s words. But Liberty tells the story behind—and literally inside—those familiar landmarks and raises questions about the consequences of unchecked economic development in Durham’s downtown and its threat to the city’s identify.

Thomson found her film’s focus in Liberty Warehouse and her narrator in Stone, owner of the warehouse during its operation as a tobacco auction house where farmers would sell their crop. The last tobacco auction was held in 1984. The tobacco industry left Durham shortly after, and the streets and buildings supplying that industry went quiet. Liberty Warehouse served as an underused storage facility until after 2000, when it entered into a new stage of life, becoming home to a community of artists and metal workers, including the Scrap Exchange.

Liberty follows the warehouse until the present, building to a conclusion that won’t be news to anyone who’s strolled around the Central Park District recently. But there’s nonetheless much in this film that makes it a must-see for locals and newcomers alike.

For starters, archival material hunted down by Thomson and editor Jim Haverkamp brings old Durham to life. The black-and-white images offer a glimpse into Durham’s booming years as a tobacco mecca. Familiar streets are made unfamiliar among tobacco warehouses, large trucks filled with tobacco leaves, and the growers bringing their crop to market. Among this hustle and bustle in the early twentieth century, the film reminds us, 90 percent of American-manufactured cigarettes were made in Durham. Along with narration from Stone and other Durham residents, the documentary ably and vividly depicts a bygone Durham to contrast with the later changes to the urban landscape.

The film also reveals the saga that brought about the end of Liberty Warehouse, using that structure as a frame through which to analyze what is lost in a city when urban revitalization is encouraged but unchecked.

Industry leaves. Artists take its place. Then they’re forced to leave when the building’s ceiling collapses in 2011. These artists, the filmmaker suggests, are responsible for making Durham what it is today. They help in the campaign to build Central Park; they build Major, Durham plaza’s metal bull; they grow an art scene that attracts people and investment to Durham.

But then we watch as the Liberty Warehouse, a home to Durham’s art scene artist and a historic emblem of its past, disappears and is replaced by luxury apartments. The film’s ending, Thomson says, is not a happy one.

“We just wanted to tell a story that’s really authentic to what was happening downtown,” Thomson says. “In the name of progress, we’re losing a lot.”

The Rise and Fall of Liberty will be screened at the the Longleaf Film Festival in Raleigh on May 13. Admission is free to the festival, though some events require preregistration. Further screenings are planned in the Durham area, and updates will be posted on the film’s website.

Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share
  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Arts

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

I thought it was a great movie. The acting was believable, special effects were good, story was balanced and the …

by Cat Jackson on Movie Review: In King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Guy Ritchie Gets Medieval on Our Collective Asses (Arts)

Revitalization = Gentrification and a mentality that says the area needs to be made great again. I don't get how …

by John Curtis Smith on Op-Ed: Revitalization Without Gentrification: The Scrap Exchange in Durham’s Lakewood Neighborhood (Arts)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Watch John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats Kick Off a New Storytelling Series From Dogwood Alliance (Arts)
  2. Common Ground Theatre Is Gone, But Some of Its Resources and Its Role Live on in Walltown Children's Theatre (Arts)
  3. Movie Review: In King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Guy Ritchie Gets Medieval on Our Collective Asses (Arts)

Most Recent Comments

I thought it was a great movie. The acting was believable, special effects were good, story was balanced and the …

by Cat Jackson on Movie Review: In King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Guy Ritchie Gets Medieval on Our Collective Asses (Arts)

Revitalization = Gentrification and a mentality that says the area needs to be made great again. I don't get how …

by John Curtis Smith on Op-Ed: Revitalization Without Gentrification: The Scrap Exchange in Durham’s Lakewood Neighborhood (Arts)

I haven't seen the movie, so I won't comment on the reading of the documentary. Just want to say that …

by Max Brzezinski on Full Frame: Dina Is Earning Acclaim for Its Portrait of Love and Autism. But Is It Illuminating or Exploitative? (Arts)

BTW, I see that Indy Week expresses the right to remove comments that include ad hominem attacks. Do you remove …

by Robin Elizabeth on Full Frame: An Avetts Agnostic Finds Some Faith in May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers (Arts)

Oy! Here we go again. You guys are like a dog with a bone. Let it go.

by Robin Elizabeth on Full Frame: An Avetts Agnostic Finds Some Faith in May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers (Arts)

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation