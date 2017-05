click to enlarge

THE REVA AND DAVID LOGAN GRAND JURY AWARD

FULL FRAME JURY AWARD FOR BEST SHORT

FULL FRAME AUDIENCE AWARD – FEATURE

FULL FRAME AUDIENCE AWARD – SHORT

FULL FRAME INSPIRATION AWARD

KATHLEEN BRYAN EDWARDS AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS

FULL FRAME ENVIRONMENTAL AWARD

FULL FRAME PRESIDENT’S AWARD



CHARLES E. GUGGENHEIM EMERGING ARTIST AWARD



CENTER FOR DOCUMENTARY STUDIES FILMMAKER AWARD



For ticketing details on this afternoon's encore screenings of the festival's award winners, visit Full Frame's website Sponsored by The Reva and David Logan FoundationQUEST by Jonathan OlshefskiEncore 4 – 4:40 pm, Fletcher HallHonorable Mention: Last Men in Aleppo by Feras FayyadEncore 7 – 7:20 pm, Cinema 1Provided by Drs. Andrew and Barbra RothschildHeaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 by Frank StiefelEncore 6 – 5:00 pm, Cinema 3Honorable Mention: The Great Theater by Sławomir BatyraEncore 6 – 5:00 pm, Cinema 3Sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of North CarolinaAnatomy of a Male Ballet Dancer by David Barba and James PelleritoEncore 2 – 2:20 pm, Cinema 3Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 by Frank StiefelEncore 6 – 5:00 pm, Cinema 3Sponsored by the Hartley Film FoundationLast Men in Aleppo by Feras FayyadEncore 7 – 7:20 pm, Cinema 1Sponsored by the Julian Price Family Foundation in memory of Melanie TaylorQUEST by Jonathan OlshefskiEncore 4 – 4:40 pm, Fletcher HallSponsored by Discovery CommunicationsSamuel in the Clouds by Pieter Van EeckeEncore 5 – 4:50 pm, Cinema 4Honorable Mention: Plastic China by Jiu-liang WangEncore 3 – 4:30 pm, DACSponsored by Duke UniversityThe Earth Did Not Speak by Javier BrionesEncore 5 – 4:50 pm, Cinema 4Provided by the Charles E. Guggenheim FamilyStrong Island by Yance FordEncore 1 – 2:00 pm, Fletcher HallProvided by the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke UniversityStrong Island by Yance FordEncore 1 – 2:00 pm, Fletcher HallThe Full Frame Docu