Full Frame: 2017 Award Winners Announced
Arts
Sunday, April 9, 2017

Full Frame: 2017 Award Winners Announced

For ticketing details on this afternoon's encore screenings of the festival's award winners, visit Full Frame's website.

2017 Award Winners

THE REVA AND DAVID LOGAN GRAND JURY AWARD
Sponsored by The Reva and David Logan Foundation

QUEST by Jonathan Olshefski
Encore 4 – 4:40 pm, Fletcher Hall

Honorable Mention: Last Men in Aleppo by Feras Fayyad
Encore 7 – 7:20 pm, Cinema 1

FULL FRAME JURY AWARD FOR BEST SHORT
Provided by Drs. Andrew and Barbra Rothschild

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 by Frank Stiefel
Encore 6 – 5:00 pm, Cinema 3

Honorable Mention: The Great Theater by Sławomir Batyra
Encore 6 – 5:00 pm, Cinema 3

FULL FRAME AUDIENCE AWARD – FEATURE
Sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina

Anatomy of a Male Ballet Dancer by David Barba and James Pellerito
Encore 2 – 2:20 pm, Cinema 3

FULL FRAME AUDIENCE AWARD – SHORT
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 by Frank Stiefel
Encore 6 – 5:00 pm, Cinema 3

FULL FRAME INSPIRATION AWARD
Sponsored by the Hartley Film Foundation

Last Men in Aleppo by Feras Fayyad
Encore 7 – 7:20 pm, Cinema 1

KATHLEEN BRYAN EDWARDS AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS
Sponsored by the Julian Price Family Foundation in memory of Melanie Taylor

QUEST by Jonathan Olshefski
Encore 4 – 4:40 pm, Fletcher Hall

FULL FRAME ENVIRONMENTAL AWARD
Sponsored by Discovery Communications

Samuel in the Clouds by Pieter Van Eecke
Encore 5 – 4:50 pm, Cinema 4

Honorable Mention: Plastic China by Jiu-liang Wang
Encore 3 – 4:30 pm, DAC

FULL FRAME PRESIDENT’S AWARD
Sponsored by Duke University

The Earth Did Not Speak by Javier Briones
Encore 5 – 4:50 pm, Cinema 4

CHARLES E. GUGGENHEIM EMERGING ARTIST AWARD
Provided by the Charles E. Guggenheim Family

Strong Island by Yance Ford
Encore 1 – 2:00 pm, Fletcher Hall

CENTER FOR DOCUMENTARY STUDIES FILMMAKER AWARD
Provided by the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University

Strong Island by Yance Ford
Encore 1 – 2:00 pm, Fletcher HallThe Full Frame Docu

Indy Week


