Catch the Disappearing Frogs Project at FRANK Gallery This Weekend Before It Disappears | Arts
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Arts
INDY Week's arts blog

Archives | RSS | Follow on

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Visual Art and Artists Catch the Disappearing Frogs Project at FRANK Gallery This Weekend Before It Disappears

Posted by on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE: FRANKISART.COM
  • image: frankisart.com
The Disappearing Frogs Project
Through Saturday, March 4
Frank Gallery, Chapel Hill

The last mass extinction to hit Earth annihilated the dinosaurs. Sixty-five million years later, the human species—not a volcanic eruption, an ice age or asteroid—has instigated the planet’s sixth mass extinction. With 32 percent of the world’s frog population currently listed as endangered or extinct, the chief victims of this extinction are familiar creatures that live in many of our backyards.

Pam Hopkins and Terry Thirion created the Disappearing Frogs Project to alleviate some of humanity’s impact on these tailless amphibians through frog-inspired art. Proceeds from their current show at Chapel Hill’s Frank Gallery, on display through March 4, will support the Amphibian Survival Alliance, a worldwide collaborative effort to protect frogs, salamanders, newts, and toads.

Frogs’ survival has become threatened because their water-permeable skin allows toxins to enter their bodies. They are disappearing across the world because people are not taking adequate steps to protect them. Nevertheless, Thirion believes that showcasing frog art can shine a light on the phenomenon and get others involved.

“We’re hoping that people will take this on, doing it in their own towns, own cities, own countries,” Thirion says.

At the gallery, Hopkins and Thirion employ a wide range of mediums, from quilted patterns, mosaics, and recycled statues to microscopic images, watercolors, and ceramic tiles.

Some of the most eye-catching pieces are the work of Isabelle Guillare, a Canadian schoolteacher. After hearing about the project, she encouraged her ninth graders to make wire and papier-mâché frogs, which now occupy prime real estate atop podiums in the gallery.

Those looking to understand frog biology can gaze at images of frog cells taken by Melissa Pickett, a researcher at N.C. State’s Nascone-Yoder Lab. While these images may lack the sentimental appeal of those molded by high school kids in a classroom, their wild colors and theatrical shapes provided a striking illustration of how toxins have altered frogs on a cellular level.

A work by Jennifer Kincaid embodies the exhibit’s focus on the convergence of art and science. An urn, resembling an artifact unearthed on an archeological dig, has a darker meaning upon closer inspection: on its lid is a depiction of a six-fingered hand, a mutation increasingly common in frogs due to environmental pollution.

Doing one’s part to save the frogs does not require significant changes in lifestyle or a large outlay of cash. As Thirion says, “People can do something. They can look to reduce chemicals in their own backyard. If it’s not good for the frog, it’s not good for people to be exposed to it.”

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Arts

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

When discussing this play, you need to be cautious not to imply that it's an accurate depiction of autism. Mark …

by Curio Onscreen on Theater Review: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Lights Up the Mathematics of the Mind (Arts)

First comment sounds like Crawford wrote it.

by Chris Kassel on Scott Crawford Refused to Sell Us a Plate of Food at Crawford and Son (Arts)

Best ending should have been:

Aurora got really hurt by projectile (in movie it hit her arm). It should …

by Sergej on Movie Review: Passengers Proves a Bad Ending Can Ruin an Otherwise Good Movie (Arts)

I'd keep an eye on the Facebook page and expect to see events there as they finish reshuffling, but if …

by Brian Howe, INDY managing editor for arts & culture on An Epilogue for Unexposed Microcinema's Bold, Meaningful Year of Holding Down a Stable Venue for Experimental Film (Arts)

sorry i missed these events. how do I find out about future ones? Web link is dead. FB/Twitter links appear …

by Geoff Dunkak on An Epilogue for Unexposed Microcinema's Bold, Meaningful Year of Holding Down a Stable Venue for Experimental Film (Arts)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

When discussing this play, you need to be cautious not to imply that it's an accurate depiction of autism. Mark …

by Curio Onscreen on Theater Review: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Lights Up the Mathematics of the Mind (Arts)

First comment sounds like Crawford wrote it.

by Chris Kassel on Scott Crawford Refused to Sell Us a Plate of Food at Crawford and Son (Arts)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Theater Review: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Lights Up the Mathematics of the Mind (Arts)
  2. Movie Review: Jordan Peele Crosses Guess Who's Coming to Dinner with a Racially Charged The Stepford Wives to Brilliant Effect in Get Out (Arts)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation