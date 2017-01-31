Theater Review: Don't Dismiss Intimate Apparel at PlayMakers as a Mere Period Piece | Arts
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Arts
INDY Week's arts blog

Archives | RSS | Follow on

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Reviews / Theater Theater Review: Don't Dismiss Intimate Apparel at PlayMakers as a Mere Period Piece

Posted by on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge Allison Altman and Rasool Jahan in Intimate Apparel - PHOTO BY JON GARDINER
  • photo by Jon Gardiner
  • Allison Altman and Rasool Jahan in Intimate Apparel

Intimate Apparel
★★★★
Through Feb. 12
PlayMakers Repertory Company, Chapel Hill

It’s tempting to dismiss the faithful production by PlayMakers Rep of Lynn Nottage’s Intimate Apparel as a period piece. Based on the life of the playwright’s great-grandmother, the 2003 drama chronicles the life and the loneliness of Esther (Rasool Jahan) a black woman who carved out a life for herself as an independent seamstress in New York City, eighteen years after fleeing the South as a teenager during the northern migration in 1887.

Her gifts at designing and handcrafting the titled commodity—colorful lingerie for the boudoirs of both the social upper-crust, like the ambivalent Mrs. Van Buren (Allison Altman), and upscale sex workers in the Tenderloin district, like the friendly, frank Mayme (Shanelle Nicole Leonard)—have saved her from the city’s sweatshops, propelling her into the black middle class. But making high-end piecework in an early precursor to the gig economy has also locked her into perpetual production mode.

The similarities between Esther’s situation and the plight of young millennials don’t stop there. Her workaholic ways barely mask an unhealthy lack of self-esteem, which she disguises as haughtiness, and the combination has kept her out of the dating pool for too long. Being single at thirty-five in 1905 New York means she’s viewed—and views herself—as past her prime.

Her solution? Online dating—or at least the version that existed a century ago. When George (Myles Bullock), a laborer on the Panama Canal, hears a friend from Esther's hometown describe her, he strikes up a correspondence that turns into a courtship by mail.

But, as often happens in such mediated affairs, both parties take some liberties in the written representations of their lives. Ungrounded by reality, George and Esther both wind up projecting deep-seated desires and needs upon each other, making increasingly drastic commitments before they’ve ever met.

Unsurprisingly, costuming is crucial in a play about clothing. In her fiftieth show at PlayMakers, designer Bobbi Owen impresses with imaginative bedroom confections in turquoise and red before we see Esther’s striking wedding corset in purest white.

But Raelle Myrick-Hodges’s guest direction is too timid at times, toning down the more graphic elements of Nottage’s script and minimizing the unspoken passions between Esther and several characters on Georgia Lee’s claustrophobic set.

Jahan’s authoritative performance grounds the lead role among a strong set of supporting actors, including Kathryn Hunter-Williams as Mrs. Dickson, a worldly wise landlady, and Benjamin Curns as Mr. Marks, Esther’s courtly fabric merchant. But the narrow interpersonal choices for intimacy that an independent woman faced in 1905—and their analogues in our present day—remain the most striking element in this sometimes circumscribed production.

Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Arts

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Also, Crawford's letter posted on his site is spot on. Too many bums want to write about food but have …

by cjwatson on Scott Crawford Refused to Sell Us a Plate of Food at Crawford and Son (Arts)

It's quite possible that all the hit pieces Grayson Currin did on behalf of the Indy is what will do …

by cjwatson on Scott Crawford Refused to Sell Us a Plate of Food at Crawford and Son (Arts)

Cheers to Scott Crawford! Food reviews in general are out of control and have lost their way as a means …

by Gregory de Marchi on Scott Crawford Refused to Sell Us a Plate of Food at Crawford and Son (Arts)

Thanks to @JK 2 for the links. After reading the original article and his response to this one, it's pretty …

by aburtch on Scott Crawford Refused to Sell Us a Plate of Food at Crawford and Son (Arts)

Let us hope the restaurant isn't as poorly conceived as this ill-fated "review". The reviewer here is more melodramatic than …

by Andrew McGuffin on Scott Crawford Refused to Sell Us a Plate of Food at Crawford and Son (Arts)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Also, Crawford's letter posted on his site is spot on. Too many bums want to write about food but have …

by cjwatson on Scott Crawford Refused to Sell Us a Plate of Food at Crawford and Son (Arts)

It's quite possible that all the hit pieces Grayson Currin did on behalf of the Indy is what will do …

by cjwatson on Scott Crawford Refused to Sell Us a Plate of Food at Crawford and Son (Arts)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Scott Crawford Refused to Sell Us a Plate of Food at Crawford and Son (Arts)
  2. UNC-Chapel Hill's Ackland Art Museum Receives a Major Trove of Dutch and Flemish Art (Arts)
  3. Movie Review: A Dog's Purpose Rolls Over and Plays Dead Under Its Own Heart-Tugging Weight (Arts)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation