UNC-Chapel Hill's Ackland Art Museum Receives a Major Trove of Dutch and Flemish Art | Arts
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Arts
INDY Week's arts blog

Archives | RSS | Follow on

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

News / Visual Art and Artists UNC-Chapel Hill's Ackland Art Museum Receives a Major Trove of Dutch and Flemish Art

Posted by on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 4:04 PM

click to enlarge Rembrandt van Rijn, Dutch, 1606–1669: "Canal and Boats with a Distant View of Amsterdam," c. 1640; reed pen and finger rubbing in dark brown (iron-gall) ink, 4-1/16 x 8 in. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ACKLAND ART MUSEUM, THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL, THE PECK COLLECTION
  • photo courtesy of the Ackland Art Museum, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, The Peck Collection
  • Rembrandt van Rijn, Dutch, 1606–1669: "Canal and Boats with a Distant View of Amsterdam," c. 1640; reed pen and finger rubbing in dark brown (iron-gall) ink, 4-1/16 x 8 in.

January 2017 may be full of tumult, but it’s brought unexpected windfalls to university museums in the Triangle. Earlier in the month, Duke’s Nasher Museum of Art announced it had been gifted with a major work by Archibald Motley, an acclaimed painter of the African-American Jazz Age experience. And UNC’s Ackland Art Museum in Chapel Hill just announced that it had been given a major collection of Dutch and Flemish drawings, including seven works by Rembrandt van Rijn himself, collected by UNC alumnus Sheldon Peck and his wife, Leena, over the past four decades.

The Peck Collection consists of 134 works of art valued at $17 million. Along with an $8 million endowment that will go toward the hiring of a new curator and the future sustenance and enhancement of the artwork, the gift is the largest the museum has ever received. In acquiring the collection, the Ackland becomes the first public university to own drawings by the Dutch master.

Along with the seven Rembrandts, the Peck Collection comes in three distinct chunks: almost one hundred Dutch landscape and genre drawings from the Dutch Golden Age by the likes of Aelbert Cuyp and Jacob van Goyen; a dozen drawings by Flemish masters including Pieter Paul Rubens; and fifteen drawings from the Netherlands from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. One of the Rembrandts is distinct for bearing the artist’s actual inscription, a rarity that only adds to the fascination of these centuries-old treasures.

Peck has a long-time association with the Ackland, serving on its board and contributing artwork since the late 1980s. But the size and scope of this gift is unprecedented, and it offers the Ackland an unprecedented opportunity. UNC Chancellor Carol L. Folt sees the gift as holding extraordinary value for the university as both a learning tool and a practical asset, saying, "We are honored by the inestimable value of the Pecks’ gift because it advances Carolina’s public mission to serve the people of North Carolina and makes the university a destination for people of all ages from around the world for all time."

Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Arts

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

I've been to the last 2 NC ComiCons in Durham. It's a great event, but the panels are kind of …

by Ruby Sinreich on NC Comicon and Oak City Comicon Consolidate Brands as New Competition From Florida Looms (Arts)

Also, don't miss Illogicon this weekend http://illogicon.org/ - it's another great fan event!

by Mike S Broder on NC Comicon and Oak City Comicon Consolidate Brands as New Competition From Florida Looms (Arts)

I'm excited for http://raleighsupercon.com, but i mean I'm always excited for NC Comicon too lol! no reason to pick one, …

by Way P Stark on NC Comicon and Oak City Comicon Consolidate Brands as New Competition From Florida Looms (Arts)

I dont know what why all the complaints about the ending. Its not horrible and its the most obvious ending …

by Helena Hayes on Movie Review: Passengers Proves a Bad Ending Can Ruin an Otherwise Good Movie (Arts)

Great post,thanks for sharing this.
http://www.freemahj.com/free-mahjong/ …

by AnamZara on The "legacy" of TRON is real: Looking back at a ground-breaking movie (Arts)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

I've been to the last 2 NC ComiCons in Durham. It's a great event, but the panels are kind of …

by Ruby Sinreich on NC Comicon and Oak City Comicon Consolidate Brands as New Competition From Florida Looms (Arts)

Also, don't miss Illogicon this weekend http://illogicon.org/ - it's another great fan event!

by Mike S Broder on NC Comicon and Oak City Comicon Consolidate Brands as New Competition From Florida Looms (Arts)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Movie Review: Family Is a Slippery Thing in Mike Mills's Loopy, Lovely 20th Century Women (Arts)
  2. Movie Review: How M. Night Shyamalan Got His Groove Back in Split (Arts)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation