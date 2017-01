click to enlarge photo courtesy of the author

Greensboro native Matthew Griffin has won the fourth-annual Crook's Corner Book Prize for a debut novel set in the South. Griffin, now based in New Orleans, attended the ceremony to accept the honor, which was selected by Tom Franklin, a novelist and writing professor at the University of Mississippi at Oxford.Announced Monday night during a reception at the award's namesake Chapel Hill restaurant, the prize includes $5,000 and confers the privilege of a glass of wine at Crook's every day for a year.Griffin's, described in a Booklist starred review as "something like a miracle," is set in a declining textile town in North Carolina in the years following World War II. It tells the story of Wendell Wilson and Frank Clifton, who build a hidden life together until it is jeopardized when illness befalls one of the partners in old age.hailed the book as “a graceful and understated novel ... A portrait of a particularly repressive period in gay history."Forty-seven entries were in competition for this year's prize. Other finalists wereby Paulette Boudreaux, and, by Julia Franks. Past winners include Wiley Cash, for his 2016 novel,, by Kim Cash; andby Tom Cooper.Look for an interview with Griffin and Franklin in Wednesday's issue of the