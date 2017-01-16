Matthew Griffin Snags 2017 Crook's Corner Book Prize for His Graceful Novel, Hide | Arts
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Arts
INDY Week's arts blog

Archives | RSS | Follow on

Monday, January 16, 2017

News / Reading Matthew Griffin Snags 2017 Crook's Corner Book Prize for His Graceful Novel, Hide

Posted by on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 6:08 PM

click to enlarge Matthew Griffin - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE AUTHOR
  • photo courtesy of the author
  • Matthew Griffin
Greensboro native Matthew Griffin has won the fourth-annual Crook's Corner Book Prize for a debut novel set in the South. Griffin, now based in New Orleans, attended the ceremony to accept the honor, which was selected by Tom Franklin, a novelist and writing professor at the University of Mississippi at Oxford.

Announced Monday night during a reception at the award's namesake Chapel Hill restaurant, the prize includes $5,000 and confers the privilege of a glass of wine at Crook's every day for a year.

Griffin's Hide, described in a Booklist starred review as "something like a miracle," is set in a declining textile town in North Carolina in the years following World War II. It tells the story of Wendell Wilson and Frank Clifton, who build a hidden life together until it is jeopardized when illness befalls one of the partners in old age.

The New York Times hailed the book as “a graceful and understated novel ... A portrait of a particularly repressive period in gay history."

click to enlarge hide_dustjacket_.jpg
Forty-seven entries were in competition for this year's prize. Other finalists were Mulberry, by Paulette Boudreaux, and Over the Plain Houses, by Julia Franks. Past winners include Wiley Cash, for his 2016 novel, A Land More Kind Than Home; Byrd, by Kim Cash; and The Marauders by Tom Cooper.

Look for an interview with Griffin and Franklin in Wednesday's issue of the INDY.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Arts

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Also, don't miss Illogicon this weekend http://illogicon.org/ - it's another great fan event!

by Mike S Broder on NC Comicon and Oak City Comicon Consolidate Brands as New Competition From Florida Looms (Arts)

I'm excited for http://raleighsupercon.com, but i mean I'm always excited for NC Comicon too lol! no reason to pick one, …

by Way P Stark on NC Comicon and Oak City Comicon Consolidate Brands as New Competition From Florida Looms (Arts)

I dont know what why all the complaints about the ending. Its not horrible and its the most obvious ending …

by Helena Hayes on Movie Review: Passengers Proves a Bad Ending Can Ruin an Otherwise Good Movie (Arts)

Great post,thanks for sharing this.
http://www.freemahj.com/free-mahjong/ …

by AnamZara on The "legacy" of TRON is real: Looking back at a ground-breaking movie (Arts)

hardly a disaster, don't be over critical. It is a great movie but I agree that the ending was disappointing. …

by Sean Higgins on Movie Review: Passengers Proves a Bad Ending Can Ruin an Otherwise Good Movie (Arts)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Also, don't miss Illogicon this weekend http://illogicon.org/ - it's another great fan event!

by Mike S Broder on NC Comicon and Oak City Comicon Consolidate Brands as New Competition From Florida Looms (Arts)

I'm excited for http://raleighsupercon.com, but i mean I'm always excited for NC Comicon too lol! no reason to pick one, …

by Way P Stark on NC Comicon and Oak City Comicon Consolidate Brands as New Competition From Florida Looms (Arts)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Movie Review: In Silence, Scorsese Taps a Deeply Spiritual Vein in a Visceral Story of Faith (Arts)
  2. NC Comicon and Oak City Comicon Consolidate Brands as New Competition From Florida Looms (Arts)
  3. Theater Review: An In-Process Adaptation of De Profundis Is Still Floundering in Oscar Wilde's Seas (Arts)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation