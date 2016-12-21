Movie Review: Passengers Proves a Bad Ending Can Ruin an Otherwise Good Movie | Arts
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Arts
INDY Week's arts blog

Archives | RSS | Follow on

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Film / Reviews Movie Review: Passengers Proves a Bad Ending Can Ruin an Otherwise Good Movie

Posted by Google on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 4:08 PM

click to enlarge Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in Passengers - PHOTO COURTESY OF COLUMBIA PICTURES
  • photo courtesy of Columbia Pictures
  • Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in Passengers

Passengers
★★ ½
Now playing

Exhibit 2001 for the proposition that a bad ending can ruin an otherwise good movie: Passengers, a glossy interstellar vehicle for some provocative moral entanglements that ultimately implodes from the pressure of its star-driven, crowd-pleasing mission. The film’s December release date suggests it once harbored awards-season aspirations. Instead, it just ends up lost in space.

Jim Preston (Chris Pratt) is one of more than five thousand people in cryogenic sleep aboard the Starship Avalon, on a 120-year voyage to colonize the distant outpost Homestead II. The ship’s sylvan destination stands in contrast to Earth, which the film hints has been overburdened by population growth and excessive mechanization. A mysterious malfunction causes Jim to awaken ninety years early; unable to return to hibernation, he’s left to roam alone the mammoth vessel, a sort of cruise liner replete with futuristic amenities. His only quasi-human interaction is with an affable android barkeep named Arthur (Michael Sheen), apparently coming from tending bar at The Shining’s Overlook Hotel.

As yearlong madness creeps in, Jim develops an obsession with Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence), a sleeping beauty whose video profile reveals she’s a witty writer who looks like, well, Jennifer Lawrence. Jim, desperate for companionship, rouses Aurora, blaming the same malfunction that woke him. Amore blooms, and awful truths unspool against the backdrop of Jim’s turpitude and director Morten Tyldum’s (The Imitation Game) preoccupation with Lawrence’s lithe figure. “It’s murder!” Aurora exclaims, and while not technically correct, Jim’s act is just as selfish.

Passengers’ stylish, well-conceived milieu is a technological pleasure palace stocked with a bevy of recreational choices and themed dining options, which are manned by robots with accents to match the cuisine. Several moments are visually arresting, including a sequence in which the spacecraft suddenly goes zero-gravity with Aurora in a swimming pool. It's a sterile setting for the film’s incendiary narrative underpinning. It’s Eden before the fall, populated by a neo-Adam and Eve waiting to be cast out for their sins.

The film also includes a cavalcade of conspicuous movie allusions, from the star-crossed lovers aboard a sinking ship in Titanic (there’s even an ersatz iceberg) to the cavernous cabin fever in The Shining. One scene ticks Gravity off the list before it riffs on The Martian. Laurence Fishburne pops up as a ship’s crewman, a dreamlike deus ex machina that’s more the Morpheus of mythology than of The Matrix.

With its tantalizing setup, Passengers could have found half a dozen better ways to conclude than with the unearned path of redemption, self-sacrifice, and happily-ever-after it reflexively follows. It smacks of test-audience electioneering and/or studio meddling, all in service of a feel-good finale that’s anything but. Thousands of oblivious passengers aboard the Avalon missed this disaster. If only the rest of us had been so lucky.


Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Arts

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

You stopped the arts coverage to cover the election..... You were probably better off just covering the arts, rather than …

by Matt Price on Will to Live Cautiously Returning? Here's a Few Things to Do This Week. (Arts)

Thanks for being there. You will be missed.

by vidvis on Theater News: Common Ground Theatre to Go Dark in December (Arts)

Dude you got me the interest to read more, thanks to your content. Great thanks for that. There are some …

by mjoshuagarcia on Movie Review: Captain America: Civil War Is Like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with a Marvel Smirk Instead of a DC Frown (Arts)

We didn't receive the photo credit with the picture, but I'm happy to add it now.

by Brian Howe, INDY managing editor for arts & culture on Dance Review: Ashley McCullough's Conscious Oblivion Leaps Out at Emergence (Arts)

Thank you so much for this amazing review and I would like to say thanks to Chris Walt Photography for …

by TriangleDanceProject on Dance Review: Ashley McCullough's Conscious Oblivion Leaps Out at Emergence (Arts)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

You stopped the arts coverage to cover the election..... You were probably better off just covering the arts, rather than …

by Matt Price on Will to Live Cautiously Returning? Here's a Few Things to Do This Week. (Arts)

Thanks for being there. You will be missed.

by vidvis on Theater News: Common Ground Theatre to Go Dark in December (Arts)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

© 2016 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation