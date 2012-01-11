 Indy Week
Five Things We Want to See from New Governor Roy Cooper

The legislature will fight him at every turn, but Cooper needs to remember the progressive movement that got him to the Executive Mansion

by Paul Blest    11 comments

Blogs
Raleigh Entrepreneur Launches CurEat App, Where Local Chefs and Other Influencers Curate Restaurant Listings

The antidote to angry Yelp reviews is the new CurEat app.

by Jill Warren Lucas     post a comment

The Morning Roundup: Cooper Makes a Splash

Plus: snow in the Triangle.

by Paul Blest     post a comment

The Nasher Museum of Art Receives a Significant Gift, a Major Painting by Archibald Motley

"Hot Rhythm," a vibrant Jazz Age slice of life, returns to the Nasher—permanently—after it helped bring new attention to Motley in a 2014 exhibit that launched from Duke.

by Chris Vitiello     post a comment

The Morning Roundup: The Day After Tomorrow Edition

Get your shovels ready.

by Paul Blest     post a comment

Bonfield Will Not Release Officers' Personnel Files

Officers involved in Frank Clark's November 22 death remain on administrative leave as SBI investigation continues.

by Ken Fine     post a comment

I dont know what why all the complaints about the ending. Its not horrible and its the most obvious ending …

by Helena Hayes on Movie Review: Passengers Proves a Bad Ending Can Ruin an Otherwise Good Movie (Arts)

FYI, you have the pictures of Lee Roberts and Andrew Heath switched.

by Bob Coats on On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Places Close Advisers on Key State Boards (Triangulator)

There are several pesticide and insecticides that are harmful for our pets. You must have heard of various instances that …

by DougHansen on Poisoning our pets (Dog Days of Summer)

I have actually had numerous business dealings with Floyd Mckissick Jr over the years. I can truly say that I …

by truthteller32 on Floyd McKissick Jr. disciplined by N.C. Bar (NEWS: Triangles)

FYI, the version of Hound Dog that Elvis recorded had different lyrics. They had been changed by Freddie Bell (and …

by Susan Lucky Jackson on How My Childhood Love of Elvis Taught Me to Question Authority and Cherish the Blues (Music Essay)

