A Requiem for David McKnight: Prodigy, Journalist, Politician, Homeless Street Musician

After a long struggle with mental illness and a shorter battle with cancer, the Mayor of Ninth Street—or, in Raleigh, Hillsborough Street’s Handel—is dying. But his music changed lives.

by Ken Fine    7 comments

Women's March on Raleigh Draws 17,000 Supporters

On Saturday, 17,000 and counting took to the streets of Raleigh in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. They called themselves the #NoisyMajority.

by Erica Hellerstein     1 comment

Women's March on Raleigh

See what a gathering of thousands of people looks like marching through downtown Raleigh.

by Ben McKeown     post a comment

UNC Students Walk Out in Inauguration Protest

At UNC Chapel Hill on Friday, a diverse group of students walked out of class to voice their opposition to the inauguration and Trump's divisive rhetoric.

by Erica Hellerstein     1 comment

Movie Review: How M. Night Shyamalan Got His Groove Back in <i>Split</i>

After a string of flops from Shyamalan, this thriller has a killer twist, but the even bigger surprise is that it's good.

by Neil Morris     post a comment

Movie Review: Family Is a Slippery Thing in Mike Mills's Loopy, Lovely <i>20th Century Women</i>

Gorgeous shots and a strong screenplay surround Annette Bening's compelling performance in this eccentric, confessional ode to the spirit of '79.

by Glenn McDonald     post a comment

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
Rusted Root has remained authentic and less worried about being cool. Their ability to stay true should be celebrated! And... …

by sojo18 on Wait, Rusted Root has a legacy? (Music Feature)

News

A Task Force Seeks to Shut Down Durham’s School-to-Prison Pipeline

Report: there’s an alarming disparity in the discipline meted out to black and white students

by Ken Fine

At the Dawn of the Trump Era, Local Immigrant Groups Aim to Become a Potent Political Force

Which N.C. Democrats Are Boycotting Trump’s Inauguration?

In North Carolina, Women’s Work Is Worth Pennies on the Dollar

Appropriate Appropriation

Peripheral Visions | Oaths

Isabelle Huppert Unforgettably Avenges Herself in <i>Elle</i>

Director Paul Verhoeven’s superlative French-made thriller opens locally on Friday, Jan. 13.

by Ryan Vu

