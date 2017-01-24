 Indy Week
Welcome to the Resistance: Trump Is President, But Trumpism Can Never Prevail

Welcome to the Resistance: Trump Is President, But Trumpism Can Never Prevail

Trump’s first few days inspired fear. The mounting opposition inspires hope.

by Jeffrey C. Billman    4 comments

Protest Planned for This Afternoon at RDU

More than 130 million people have been banned from entering the U.S.

by Ken Fine     post a comment

Scott Crawford Refused to Sell Us a Plate of Food at Crawford and Son

We tried to review the Raleigh restaurant last weekend, but its chef/owner said he “chose not to be reviewed.”

by Emma Laperruque     26 comments

Movie Review: <i>A Dog's Purpose</i> Rolls Over and Plays Dead Under Its Own Heart-Tugging Weight

This dog is really something. He saves at least four lives in wildly heroic circumstances. It's unbelievable! No, really—it's unbelievable.

by Glenn McDonald     post a comment

Reversing Self, The Civitas Institute Says North Carolina Does Not Need Nonpartisan Redistricting

In 2009, Civitas supported nonpartisan redistricting. Of course, Democrats could’ve passed it then, but didn’t.

by Erica Hellerstein     2 comments

State Senator Receiving Shipments of Lard After Anti-Women's March Tweet

Never tweet.

by Ken Fine     1 comment

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
January 25, 2017
Vol 34, No 5

