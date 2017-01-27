 Indy Week
Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States

Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States

They came here in search of a better life. In light of Trump’s “Muslim ban,” will those who want to follow be allowed to join them?

by Jeffrey C. Billman and Erica Hellerstein    4 comments

Theater Review: Yes, the Touring Version of <i>Hedwig and the Angry Inch</i> at DPAC Has Been Updated, and Yes, Pat McCrory Gets Called Out

Theater Review: Yes, the Touring Version of Hedwig and the Angry Inch at DPAC Has Been Updated, and Yes, Pat McCrory Gets Called Out

Almost twenty years after its premiere, John Cameron Mitchell's rock musical shows some signs of its age even with updates, but it remains sadly revelatory about gender norms.

by Byron Woods     post a comment

Tonight's David Bowie Tribute in Chapel Hill Postponed Due to OWASA Emergency

Tonight's David Bowie Tribute in Chapel Hill Postponed Due to OWASA Emergency

The water emergency prompted UNC-Chapel Hill to close this afternoon, which includes tonight's performance at Memorial Hall.

by Allison Hussey     post a comment

Movie Review: Men Are From Mars and Women Are Typecast in <i>The Space Between Us</i>, a Garishly Inauthentic Interplanetary Romance

Movie Review: Men Are From Mars and Women Are Typecast in The Space Between Us, a Garishly Inauthentic Interplanetary Romance

The real fault in our star system starts with the slipshod staging from director Peter Chelsom.

by Neil Morris     post a comment

Richard Lloyd Tells a Vision: A Q&A with the Celebrated Guitarist

Richard Lloyd Tells a Vision: A Q&A with the Celebrated Guitarist

The cofounder of seminal New York City band Television is at Slim's tonight and The Cave tomorrow.

by David Klein     post a comment

Developing Story: Businesses Closed, Water Not Safe

Developing Story: Businesses Closed, Water Not Safe

Don't cook, clean or bathe.

by Sarah Willets     post a comment

February 1, 2017
Vol 34, No 6

News

As Protests Mount Over Trump’s Immigration Executive Order, What Are N.C. Pols Saying?

As Protests Mount Over Trump's Immigration Executive Order, What Are N.C. Pols Saying?

Dems hate it, Republicans mostly love it, Richard Burr is silent

by Ken Fine

2 comments

After a Weekend Shooting, Neighbors Pressure the Durham City Council to Help Close the Emerald City Ultra Bar and Lounge

Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States

Is Durham Really a Sanctuary City?

Even Though Republicans Control the Legislature, Redistricting Reformers Have Hope

Columns

Scary Movie

Scary Movie

by V.C. Rogers

post a comment



Letters to the Editor | Plate Expectations

Democracy in Crisis | Trump’s War on Facts Is an Essential Feature of Tyranny

Film

Isabelle Huppert Unforgettably Avenges Herself in <i>Elle</i>

Isabelle Huppert Unforgettably Avenges Herself in Elle

Director Paul Verhoeven’s superlative French-made thriller returns to the Carolina Theatre starting Friday, Feb. 3.

by Ryan Vu

1 comment

