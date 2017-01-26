Ah... so all the snowflakes get their dose of "the feelz" for the day...
You see refugees.. i …
Burr is getting on my last nerve.
Also, Crawford's letter posted on his site is spot on. Too many bums want to write about food but have …
It's quite possible that all the hit pieces Grayson Currin did on behalf of the Indy is what will do …
https://www.nccivitas.org/civitas-review/f…
Not found, error 404
Oops.
Fortunately, there is the Wayback Machine.
…
No recent slideshows found.
No recent videos found.