Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States

They came here in search of a better life. In light of Trump’s “Muslim ban,” will those who want to follow be allowed to join them?

by Jeffrey C. Billman and Erica Hellerstein    1 comment

"Taking Alt Back From the Nazis"

A look at the week in Trump Land.

by Baynard Woods     post a comment

The Morning Roundup: Trump, Protest ... Repeat

Also: Federal employees are dissenting and Republicans across the nation want protesters in jail.

by Ken Fine     post a comment

Theater Review: Don't Dismiss <i>Intimate Apparel</i> at PlayMakers as a Mere Period Piece

The drama chronicles the life of an independent seamstress in New York City who had fled the South during the northern migration in 1887.

by Byron Woods     post a comment

Protest Planned for Tonight at Duke

"Resist Trump Tuesday" brings with it another chance to take a stand against the president.

by Ken Fine     post a comment

Photos of the 1,500-person Protest over President Trump's Refugee Ban at RDU International Airport

Fifteen hundred people showed up at RDU International Airport in Raleigh, North Carolina, to protest President Trump's refugee ban.

by Alex Boerner     post a comment

News

As Protests Mount Over Trump’s Immigration Executive Order, What Are N.C. Pols Saying?

Dems hate it, Republicans mostly love it, Richard Burr is silent

by Ken Fine

1 comment

Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States

Is Durham Really a Sanctuary City?

Even Though Republicans Control the Legislature, Redistricting Reformers Have Hope

Columns

Scary Movie

by V.C. Rogers

post a comment



Letters to the Editor | Plate Expectations

Democracy in Crisis | Trump’s War on Facts Is an Essential Feature of Tyranny

Film

Isabelle Huppert Unforgettably Avenges Herself in <i>Elle</i>

Isabelle Huppert Unforgettably Avenges Herself in Elle

Director Paul Verhoeven’s superlative French-made thriller returns to the Carolina Theatre starting Friday, Feb. 3.

by Ryan Vu

post a comment

