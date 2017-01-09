 Indy Week
An Autopsy Appears to Contradict the Durham Police Department's Account of How Frank Clark Died

An Autopsy Appears to Contradict the Durham Police Department’s Account of How Frank Clark Died

The report released last week supports witnesses who say he was shot from behind while fleeing

by Ken Fine    Post a comment

Theater Review: An In-Process Adaptation of De Profundis Is Still Floundering in Oscar Wilde's Seas

Theater Review: An In-Process Adaptation of De Profundis Is Still Floundering in Oscar Wilde's Seas

As theater, Wilde's dense and intricate prose is very hard to swim through. On Wednesday night, the artists in this effort were nowhere near safe harbor.

by Byron Woods     post a comment

Movie Review: In Silence, Scorsese Taps a Deeply Spiritual Vein in a Visceral Story of Faith

Movie Review: In Silence, Scorsese Taps a Deeply Spiritual Vein in a Visceral Story of Faith

Three Jesuit priests journey to Japan in the seventeenth century and confront brutality that tests their convictions.

by Neil Morris     post a comment

Cooper Picks Commerce and Administration Secretaries

Cooper Picks Commerce and Administration Secretaries

Commerce nominee Anthony Copeland is a prolific Democratic donor.

by Paul Blest and Erica Hellerstein     post a comment

NC Comicon and Oak City Comicon Consolidate Brands as New Competition From Florida Looms

NC Comicon and Oak City Comicon Consolidate Brands as New Competition From Florida Looms

The Triangle's premier annual comics convention is now a double-header, NC Comicon: Bull City and NC Comicon: Oak City. Meanwhile, Raleigh Supercon enters the fray.

by Zack Smith     2 comments

Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina's Gender-Wage Gap

Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap

Statewide, women make 86 cents for every dollar a man earns. For women of color, however, the numbers are much, much worse.

by Erica Hellerstein     3 comments

News

An Autopsy Appears to Contradict the Durham Police Department's Account of How Frank Clark Died

An Autopsy Appears to Contradict the Durham Police Department’s Account of How Frank Clark Died

The report released last week supports witnesses who say he was shot from behind while fleeing

by Ken Fine

post a comment

After an Incident at Rolesville High, Activists Wonder if Schools Need Cops

Good News: Roy Cooper Wants to Expand Medicaid. Bad News: It Might Be Illegal.

The Durham HRC Sends Its Scathing Jail Critique to City, County Leaders

Raleigh’s First Responders Want More Money, But the Mayor Wants Them to Wait

Columns

The IQ of a Dog's Butthole

post a comment



Peripheral Visions | Snow Use

Film

Isabelle Huppert Unforgettably Avenges Herself in Elle

Isabelle Huppert Unforgettably Avenges Herself in Elle

Director Paul Verhoeven’s superlative French-made thriller opens locally on Friday, Jan. 13.

by Ryan Vu

post a comment

Mark Wahlberg Singlehandedly Avenges Boston in Patriots Day

